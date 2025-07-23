26-27 July Armed Forces Town Show Mansfield - free family event
The Armed Forces Town Show Mansfield is bringing high-energy activities, live music, and unforgettable experiences to Market Square on 26-27 July.
Meet serving Armed Forces personnel, test your skills in interactive challenges, and explore the world of adventure. Date: 26-27 July Time: 09:30-17:00 Location: Market Square, Mansfield
Lots of exciting activities for everyone to try out
- Aircraft Experience – Ever wanted to know what it’s like to be a pilot? Step inside, take a photo, and see what it takes!
- Test Your Skills – Get involved in RAF-inspired physical challenges and see how your speed, agility, and coordination measure up.
- Survival Challenges – Dive into a fast-paced, hands-on challenges where your grit and quick thinking could make all the difference.
- STEM and Youth Engagement – Explore exciting career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and maths with RAF experts.
- Live Music and Performances – Enjoy fantastic performances from a RAF Band, as they fill the Town Show with energy and atmosphere.
- Career Talks – Chat with Royal Air Force Recruitment professionals about careers and the application process.
Sign up for FREE today bit.ly/ArmedForcesTownShowMansfield