10 years of Live & Local in Nottinghamshire

Ten years ago, Live & Local’s rural Community Touring Scheme expanded into Nottinghamshire, delivering high-quality live shows by professional performing artists and companies.

It’s a proud milestone for the arts organisation, which has delivered over 630 live shows over the last decade as the popular scheme has spread across the county.

Running for 35 years, Live & Local is a not-for-profit National Portfolio Organisation (NPO) based in Warwick, which works with a network of over 300 village halls, community networks and voluntary groups across the Midlands (which also includes Derbyshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire, Worcestershire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire).

With funding from Arts Council England and various local authorities across the Midlands, it provides a range of support for arts activities that keep people in touch with their communities and enhance their quality of life.

A proper Night Out

Though it’s certainly not new (rural touring has been around since the Middle Ages!), it is often described as the arts sector’s “best kept secret”, while The Guardian newspaper heaped praise on the sector when it said, “Rural touring is where the liveliest gigs happen and where the warmest friendships are made.”

Essentially, Live & Local’s scheme offers rural populations in Nottinghamshire and the wider Midlands a proper night out without having to travel very far.

Delivering quality live arts to the doorstep is the beating heart of the scheme. For rural communities, access to the arts can be severely limited. There are many factors that can prevent these communities from accessing the arts. For example, distance from the nearest arts centre or theatre is a barrier as well as poor transport links, low income and digital exclusion.

How Does it Work?

Chris Davis, Live & Local’s Engagement Manager explains: “We curate a menu of shows ranging from music, drama, comedy-theatre, dance, storytelling, puppetry and more and present them to our promoter network, who then examine all the information available to select their own schedule of shows at their village halls.

"We make sure that the shows we offer are suited to rural touring. For example, our shows need to be flexible, often specially conceived or adapted to be performed in small spaces.

"Our shows are always professional, diverse and of the highest standard. The shows on our scheme are as professional as what you would find at an arts centre or theatre in any city or town. They’re just designed to work in smaller spaces.”

Volunteering Is Key

Led by Executive Director, John Laidlaw, who was awarded an MBE in 2019 for service to the arts, the team at Live & Local are a friendly, passionate and dedicated bunch, some of whom are arts practitioners themselves or have invaluable arts and community development backgrounds. However, rural touring is only made possible by an army of volunteers up and down the country. These volunteers form a promoter group, who work together to select and host the shows in their village halls.

Kristie Naimo, Live & Local’s Company Manager adds: “Our volunteers all have different backgrounds but commonly, they are all extremely passionate about the arts and their communities. Without their dedication, many communities would be starved of live entertainment, arts and culture.”

Finding Artists through DART

Over the last 10 years, Live & Local have enabled over 225 unique companies to perform throughout Nottinghamshire. One of the things that sets the organisation apart from other schemes is its DART initiative, aimed at supporting performing artists based in or working within the Midlands. Developing Artists for Rural Touring (DART) is a talent development programme, launched in 2013, it has since supported nearly 100 artists and companies in shaping their practice for rural touring.

Steve Wilson, Artist Engagement Officer for Live & Local says: “It’s extremely rewarding to see how successful DART has become over the years in terms of raising both awareness of rural touring to the performing sector but also of capturing the attention of artists in the region. It’s also fantastic to see so many of the artists who have participated in DART progress on to our menu.”

Live & Local’s current season runs until May 2025. For full details of shows and box office information in Nottinghamshire and neighbouring counties, and to subscribe to Live & Local’s newsletter visit liveandlocal.org.uk

Fri 11th April, 7:30pm

We’ve Got Each Other

South Scarle Community Centre, St Helen’s Church, NG23 7JH

Sat 26 April, 8pm

Tall Tales and Truths

Oxton Village Hall, Main Street, NG25 0SA

Sun 27th April, 7:30pm

Behold Ye Ramblers

Coddington Village Hall, Main Street, NG24 2PN

Thurs 8th May, 7:30pm

Your Sincerely

Mission Parish Hall, Vicar Lane, DN10 6EG

Sat 10th May, 7:30pm

American Wilderness Odyssey

Caunton Dean Hole Community Centre

Manor Road, NG23 6AD

Fri 16th May, 7:30pm

Sonrisa – Very Much Alive

Ordsall Parish Hall, Church Lane, DN22 7TU

Sat 17th May, 8pm

Tarren: Live

Oxton Village Hall, Main Street, NG25 0SA

Thurs 22nd May, 7:30pm

Watson: The Final Problem

Bonington Theatre, Arnold, Arnold Leisure Centre, NG5 7EE

Nottinghamshire Promoter Recruitment Appeal

Live & Local are currently recruiting more promoter groups in Rushcliffe, Gedling and Bassetlaw. If you want to create a great night out on your doorstep, all you need is a community venue and some enthusiastic volunteers.

Live & Local’s funding means that performances are subsidised and that there is little or no financial risk to community promoter groups. If you are interested in finding out more about bringing performances to your area, please contact [email protected]