WIN: Dunkirk IMAX family tickets and goody bags - see One Direction star Harry Styles big screen debut

To celebrate the release of Dunkirk - in UK cinemas July 21 - Warner Bros. Pictures have teamed up with us to offer you the chance to win an IMAX family ticket and official merchandise good bags.

Full details how to enter below.

WATCH LIVE: Watch Dunkirk stars arrive for the red carpet world premiere on the official Facebook Live stream, from London's Leicester Square, on Thursday, July 13, at 5pm - CLICK HERE.

Dunkirk, cert 12A, described as an epic suspense thriller, is based on the real-life historical event of World War II that helped to shape the world - when almost 400,000 soldiers, trapped on the beaches at Dunkirk, were evacuated and saved on 933 small ships.

The film opens as hundreds of thousands of British and Allied troops are surrounded by enemy forces.

With their backs to the sea they face an impossible situation as the enemy closes in.

It stars a prestigious cast, including Tom Hardy (The Revenant, Mad Max: Fury Road, Inception), Mark Rylance (Bridge of Spies, Wolf Hall), Kenneth Branagh (My Week with Marilyn, Hamlet, Henry V) and Cillian Murphy (Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy), as well as newcomers Fionn Whitehead and, making his big screen debut, One Direction's Harry Styles

The ensemble also includes Aneurin Barnard, James D’Arcy, Jack Lowden, Barry Keoghan and Tom Glynn-Carney.

Christopher Nolan, the film's acclaimed, award-winning director/writer/producer, previously helmed The Dark Knight Trilogy, Interstellar, Inception and Memento.

It opens in UK cinemas on Friday, July 21, but in anticipation of a huge demand, tickets are now on sale.

The Cinetransformer - a huge mobile cinema - which showed exclusive preview footage from Dunkirk to audiences in the car park outside Cineworld Sheffield.

Three hundred T-shirts were up to grabs when film fans pre-ordered tickets to see the epic after at a screening of exclusive footage inside a mobile cinema lorry, with 25 seats and 5.1 Dolby digital sound - called a Cinetransformer - which parked up for a day outside Sheffield Cineworld in Valley Centertainment.

Watch our Facebook Live stream look around and inside the amazing Cinetransformer. Also find out what film fans thought of the short sneak peek feature at The Dunkirk Prologue Experience - CLICK HERE.

Dunkirk, the full feature out July 21, will be in cinemas all over the country, including Cineworld Sheffield, which will show it in IMAX 2D, 4DX, ViP and traditional 2D,

TICKETS: For details of all types of screenings and to pre-book tickets at Cineworld Sheffield visit www.cineworld.co.uk/films/dunkirk

WIN DUNKIRK IMAX FAMILY TICKET AND MERCHANDISE GOODY BAGS

To celebrate the release of Dunkirk our first prize is a Cineworld Sheffield IMAX family ticket for four - which must include at least one supervising adult, aged 18-plus - and a film merchandise goody bag.

Four runners up will each win a Dunkirk film merchandise goody bag only.

Enter our free prize draw by email or Twitter.

Email your name and details to graham.walker@jpress.co,uk, with #JPcompDUNKIRK in the subject field.

Or follow @GW1962 on Twitter and retweet any of his #JPcompDUNKIRK tweets. Deadline is Friday, July 14, 2017, 2pm. Usual Johnston Press terms and conditions apply - see www.johnstonpress.co.uk/terms-conditions.

Please Note: This is a 12A certificate film. It is unlikely to be suitable for children aged under 12, who must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

IMAX is a registered trademark of IMAX Corporation. © 2017 WBEI

© 2017 Warner Bros. Ent. All Rights Reserved.