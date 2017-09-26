Win burlesque show tickets

Every week more than 70 ladies in the Mansfield and Ashfield area unleash their inner goddess at Rock n Roll Burlesque classes with Reenie’s Rockettes Burlesque Troupe - and you can check out their talents thanks to this free and easy-to-enter competition.

The group will perform their latest razzle dazzle show at the John Fretwell Leisure Centre in Mansfield on Friday October 20 and Saturday October 21.

The fabulous and famous burlesque artiste, Reenie La Roque, leads the lively classes which involve classic pin up style burlesque routines and have proved a great encouragement for local ladies, increasing self-confidence, motivating weight loss and above all building community in an extremely supportive environment where friendships have blossomed.

Throughout the year classes work extremely hard to perfect routines in preparation for their annual show which is always hugely popular with women and men.

We’ve teamed up with Reenie’s Rockettes to offer you the chance to win a table of tickets for the show on Friday October 20.

That means you and eleven friends can enjoy a night at the hottest show in town for free.

To win the prize, all you need to do is send your name and phone number to amy.hirst@jpress.co.uk on an email entitled Reenie’s Rockettes Giveaway. Entries close on Saturday September 30 at 5pm.

One winner will win all 12 tickets. Normal competition rules apply. The editor’s decision is final. For full terms and conditions visit www.chad.co.uk.

Tickets for the shows are priced at £15 each.

To buy and for more information email Reenierocks@hotmail.com or visit www.facebook.com/ ReeniesRockettesBurlesqueTroupe.