Wheatus announce Nottingham date on new UK tour

The band who gave the world Teenage Dirtbag is coming to the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham next month.

It’s hard to believe Wheatus’ debut album is 17 years old this year.

Like so many worldwide hits before and since, Teenage Dirtbag, the band’s ode-to-adolescence and inescapable breakthrough, seems timeless.

It certainly amazed frontman Brendan B Brown when they played with Busted last year and Busted’s young fans all sang along to the song.

Regardless of age, they all knew Teenage Dirtbag.

The song will feature in this new tour, along with other favourites and possibly material from their, as yet, unfinished seventh album.

Their Rescue Rooms gig is on May 21.

Tickets are available at www.rescuerooms.com