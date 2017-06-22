VIDEO: Yorkshire firm behind brand for 2018's The Great Exhibition of the North

The Great Exhibition of the North promoting art, design and innovation throughout the region is exactly a year away and today it was revealed at the at the heart of its dynamic brand identity is a Yorkshire company.

Build, an award-winning Leeds creative agency, which has worked with Nike, Microsoft, Getty Images, Virgin America and Made.com, has teamed up with Northumberland-based Twentyseven.

The logo takes the shapes of an N and an upward pointing arrow, which are both common denotations of the North, to create a bold, angular and striking image full of energy and vibrancy, just like the North itself, say bosses.

The combination denotes movement in an upward or forward direction, which reflects the aims of the Great Exhibition to not only get visitors up North, but to be inspired by the exhibition’s future thinking content.

It will lead the brand identity for the £10m exhibition - which begins in exactly a year's time, from June 22 to September 2018 - celebrating great art, design and innovation to come out of Northern England

The Great Exhibition of the North will be based in Newcastle upon Tyne and Gateshead, under the joint header of NewcastleGateshead - the destination marketing agency who are delivering the project to promote culture, business and tourism.

Great Exhibition Of The North

The region won a competitive bid against other cities and towns to host the 10-week event.

But it aims to boost tourism and investment while leaving a lasting cultural and economic legacy throughout the North.

FIND OUT MORE: Visit The Great Exhibition of the North's official web site at getnorth2018.com follow it's social medial pages on Twitter @getnorth2018, on Facebook at facebook.com/getnorth2018 and Instagram on @getnorth2018. Search for content and get involved using the hashtag #getnorth2018.

Build Creative Director Michael Place said. "The branding for the Great Exhibition of The North has been designed to be as dynamic as possible enabling it to speak in a multitude of voices.

RicRichard Fowler, Creative Director at Twentyseven, Michael Place, Creative Director at Build, Michael Place, Creative Director at Buildhard Fowler, Kathie Wilxcox, Michael Place

"Sitting smartly within a corporate environment to being super playful for younger audiences, the identity is able to adapt to a variety of uses and importantly different demographics. The three main sectors of the exhibition - art, design and innovation - each have their own sub-identity within the larger brand. These can be used on their own or combined together creating a rich visual language for the exhibition.

"Utilising art direction and graphic design, we create brand identities, websites, packaging and books for design-led clients around the world. We help clients to communicate, tell their story or grow their brand with contemporary, thoughtful design. Utilising graphic design alongside art direction, image making, moving image, and typography, we specialise in creating visual communications for forward-thinking clients in design-led sectors.

The studio has been running for 16 years working on a wide range of projects within the broader sphere of design.

Twentyseven will build on an impressive track-record of working on cultural events, ushc as Cruise Show, Adventure Travel Show, VentureFest and FinanceCamp, to carry out the strategic campaign messaging for the event, working alongside Build to inspire potential visitors to #GetNorth next year.

The Angel of the North

An acronym of the Exhibition, the compelling call to action encourages the public to not only visit the Great Exhibition of the North in summer 2018, but to understand what makes the wider region so special and unique, including its fantastic culture, art and design.

Richard Fowler, Creative Director at Twentyseven said: "Working with our initial concept of ‘connecting’ - from both graphic and messaging perspectives - we went on to define the campaign tone and key messages by working closely with the Great Exhibition of the North team on a series of exercises that helped to identify the desired perception of the event.

"Using the information gathered we developed a 'core narrative’ that delivers a consistent yet flexible way of communicating what the exhibition is, as well as a series of ‘sub narratives’ each tailored to specific audiences, from the local and northern publics to corporate and contributor audiences.”

Kathie Wilcox, Director of Marketing and Communications at NewcastleGateshead Initiative, explained the two agencies are working closely together, each using their own specialist skills and strengths to ensure the brand campaign is impactful and memorable.

She said: “We’re delighted to have appointed two brilliant creative agencies from right here in the North, both have an impressive track-record in delivering innovative and inspirational branding campaigns. The very essence of the Great Exhibition of the North is about collaboration and celebrating the whole North, so to be able to bring in two agencies who represent the talent housed right here is fantastic.”

The Great Exhibition of the North will be the largest event in England in 2018 and orhanisers see it as a a game-changing moment for the North.

Newcastle upon Tyne and Gateshead

It will reveal to the world how the North of England’s great art and culture, design and innovation has shaped all our lives and is building the economy of tomorrow.

The dramatic story of the North, told in imaginative and powerful ways, will instil local pride and inspire people to pursue exciting lives and careers in the North.

Great Exhibition of the North will take place across NewcastleGateshead in a combination of indoor and outdoor locations, including cultural settings, iconic visitor attractions, world leading universities and cutting edge businesses.

Three major exhibition hubs will be at Great North Museum: Hancock, BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art and Sage Gateshead to feed three walking routes.

The routes will be brought to life by performers, visual artists, architects, musicians, scientists, engineers, inventors, writers, creatives, thinkers, designers and digital makers as a result of an open call for ideas which attracted more than 430 submissions from across the whole North in May. Audiences will also be able to interact with the Exhibition virtually, celebrating more of the North’s innovative new technologies.

There will be significant activity on the opening and closing weekends with a number of landmark elements. A family summer camp and Business Expo complete the line-up for the Great Exhibition of the North.

The countdown is on with just one year to go until The Great Exhibition of the North 2018. Now’s the time to get involved, register for updates and join the conversation with #getnorth2018.

A free, family-friendly exhibition set across NewcastleGateshead’s spectacular cityscape and in its world-class venues, it will inspire and excite audiences with the ‘story of the North’ told in imaginative and engaging ways – from visual arts and musical performances to digital, design, film, sport, science and more.

A newly created programme of events, exhibitions, installations and walking routes, will showcase to the world how the North of England’s great art and culture, design and innovation has shaped the world we live in today and is building the economy of tomorrow.

Three major exhibition hubs at Great North Museum: Hancock, BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art and Sage Gateshead will feed three walking routes. The routes will be brought to life by performers, visual artists, architects, musicians, scientists, engineers, inventors, writers, creatives, thinkers, designers and digital makers as a result of an open call for ideas which attracted more than 430 submissions from across the whole North. Audiences will also be able to interact with the Exhibition virtually, celebrating more of the North’s innovative new technologies.

There will be significant activity on the opening weekend when a number of landmark elements will be unveiled for the first time. An exciting closing programme will be linked with the Great North Run. A family summer camp and Business Expo complete the line-up for the Great Exhibition of the North.

MORE ABOUT THE GREAT EXHIBITION OF THE NORTH

In October 2016, NewcastleGateshead was selected to host the Great Exhibition of The North; NewcastleGateshead Initiative (NGI) led the bid and is the lead delivery partner for the Exhibition, working closely with colleagues at Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums, BALTIC, Sage Gateshead, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and a board chaired by Sir Gary Verity.

The NewcastleGateshead programme for the Great Exhibition of the North 2018 will span 10 weeks, opening over the weekend of the 22 June 2018. It will celebrate innovation and creativity across Northern England and will help boost investment and tourism, while leaving a lasting cultural and economic legacy.

Ambitious plans will use the whole destination as the stage, with a newly commissioned creative programme taking place in a range of venues and outdoor spaces across NewcastleGateshead.

Three walking routes will be created, focusing on arts, design and innovation that will inspire and be inspired by a major exhibition hub at the Great North Museum: Hancock (curated by our partners at Tyne & Wear Archives & Museums); major new work commissioned by BALTIC Centre for Contemporary Art and Sage Gateshead.

Other important elements of The Great Exhibition of the North 2018 include inspiring opening and closing events, an entertaining and informative summer camp at Exhibition Park for families (part of an extensive learning and engagement programme) and a Business Expo.

NewcastleGateshead Initiative is a destination management and marketing agency; a public-private partnership supported by Gateshead and Newcastle City Councils, working with around 170 private sector partner organisations. It’s mission is to inspire people to visit, and to live, learn work and invest in NewcastleGateshead and the wider region

United by seven bridges across a spectacular riverscape, Newcastle (a city on the north bank of the River Tyne) and Gateshead (a town on the south bank) form a single, diverse and extremely vibrant visitor destination. World-class culture, vibrant nightlife, award-winning dining, inspiring heritage, fantastic shopping and acclaimed architecture are combined here like nowhere else, by the famous Geordie spirit which is symbolised by Antony Gormley’s iconic Angel of the North as it welcomes travellers to the area.

The new branding for the Great Exhibition of the North. Photo: NewcastleGateshead Initiative.

NewcastleGateshead Quayside. Photo: Visit England

Great North Museum: Hancock

Baltic_Panoram Photo: BALTIC