VIDEO PREVIEW: Alvarez Kings crown debut album with sold out homecoming and Outlines Festival

South Yorkshire quartet Alvarez Kings have signed a Warner Brothers record deal and are to release a LA recorded debut album, called Somewhere Between.

The Barnsley and Rotherham alternative pop rock band - brothers Simon Thompson (vocals and guitar) and Paul (bass, keys and backing vocals), Sean Parkin (guitar) and Richard Walker (drums, samples and pads) - will celebrate with two special homecomig shows.

They have made a huge name for themselves touring in the USA.

But they are back briefly for a sold out gig next week and - just announced - they will also play Plug in Sheffield as part of the Outlines Festival, on Friday, March 3. For festival tickets and details - CLICK HERE.

The band, who on Sunday, February 5 also play The Camden Assembly, started out as school pals doing Oasis and The Beatles covers in local venues but have gone on to pay thousands of gigs and some of the biggest stages in the world.

Alvarez Kings, who share their moniker with an infamous old school South American gang, signed to Warner Brothers last year and the group’s Fear To Feel EP properly introduced them to US audiences.

It has racked up more than 700K Spotify streams and counting.

Forthcoming debut album, Somewhere Between, which they revealed is also the name of the closing song, will feature 11 tracks including so called 'pre-singles' Cold Conscience and Sleepwalking Part 2, some of the EP and new songs.

Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Carlos de la Garza, who helped produce Paramore's chart-topping 2013 self-titles album, it is due out at the end of March.

Support indie band Sundance, left, in the studio with headliners Alvarez Kings

They will play the album live for the first time in its entirety in a venue which will really take them back to their roots...a Barnsley area working men's club.

Hundreds of fans, family and friends snapped up tickets for the show - with support from new local rising stars, indie guitar band newcomers Sundance - at Cobcar Sports and Social Club, Elsecar, on Friday, February 3.

Richard's mum is usually the main attraction there. She plays the organ on Saturday nights.

He said: "I originally come from Elsecar. The rest of the lads are from nearby in Rotherham. So we're going back to our old stomping ground. It's my local watering hole and we're so excited. This is going to be our first gig of the year as well.

Alvarez Kings Richard Walker, Simon Thompson, Sean Parkin and Paul Thompson

"Basically we were approached by a few record labels but the one we chose to go with was Warner Brothers. It was a deal that we couldn't turn down really.

"They signed us without even seeing us play live."

Paul explained: "It was on the back of an EP we released. But we've played thousands of gigs, mainly in he United States.

"Cobcar is a charming little venue. The last time we played it it was busy then."

Simon said: "The last time we played Cobcar I didn't think that many people would be turing up. There were no tickets, it was just a walk up. After the soundcheck I went home, showered and got changed. My dad dropped me off and I remember people were queuing up outside.

He laughed: "I thought, 'who's headlining?'

Sean said of the Elsecar gig: "We're really looking forward to it. especially for friends and family and that many mates that I used to go to school with.

"In terms of a band, as we are now, we have been playing together for five years. Prior to that we have been touring together for 11 years and we got signed a year ago."

Simon recalled: "We started in bands in school and college, doing covers of Oasis, The Beatles, Radiohead - you name it. Then we started to introduce our own music that we were writing.

"We've had out two what they call pre-singles - not singles, but teasers for the album. They were called Cold Conscience and Sleepwalking Part 2.

"The album comes out the back end of March. It's called Somewhere Between ands that's also the name of the closing song on the album. There are 11 tracks,

"The pre-singles will be on there, some of the EP and new songs. Basically Alvarez Kings life. The Elsecar gig will be the first time we have played the album in its entirety."

* For more about Alvarez Kings - including tour dates, tickets and more visit their official web site at alvarezkings.com.

