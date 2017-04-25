VIDEO: Kite festival to take off at Bolsover Castle

A new event will be taking off at Bolsover Castle over the May bank holiday weekend which will enable visitors to the English Heritage property to learn the unique art of kite flying.

Bolsover Castle will be hosting a kite festival for the first time and the event – aptly named Let’s Go Fly a Kite – will take place from Saturday, April 29, to Monday, May 1.

Bolsover Castle kite flying festival, Pauline Taylor of Infinite Kites who is leading the demonstrations and workshops.

Across the three-day weekend kite flying experts will be on hand to show visitors how to fly a kite during live demonstrations, as well as showing them how to make one of their own.

For budding enthusiasts who have their own kite at home, Bolsover Castle will also be home to a kite hospital over the bank holiday where visitors will be able to receive expert advice and top tips. Experts will also be able to share the secret behind some of their fun tricks as the kites take flight over the Vale of Scarsdale.

Professional kiters at the event will include Fusion, a team of dedicated kite fliers who fly a specialised quad-line kite, and Peter and Sarah Bindon who fly inflatable kites.

Cate Milton, events manager for English Heritage, said: “We’re very excited to be bringing a kite festival to Bolsover Castle for the first time this spring. Like all good castles, Bolsover is perched on top of a hill which should provide great conditions for kite flying. It will also look spectacular, with kites of all colours flying high in the air against the backdrop of the Vale of Scarsdale. If you’re a budding kite enthusiast or a complete novice who would like to learn more about the art of kite flying, come along and join us this bank holiday weekend.”

As well as the event there’s plenty more to see and do at Bolsover Castle; families can pick up an interactive multi-media guide as the explore the site, play dress-up in the Riding House or Little Castle, or children can let off some steam in the wooden outdoor play area – with a slide and wooden battlements and towers, it’s just like a mini Bolsover Castle.

Let’s Go Fly a Kite will take place at Bolsover Castle from April 29 to May 1 from 11am to 5pm. For more information about the event including admission prices, visit www.english-heritage.org.uk/bolsover.