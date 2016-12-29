VIDEO: Hospital theatre singer is 'Kim-tastic' tonic for our talent competition

Hospital worker Carina "Kim" Galsim - or 'Kim-tastic Funtastic' to her friends - wants to swap the operating theatre for a showbiz theatre.

And Carina is hoping to prove she's just the tonic to win our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition.

Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, to promote it's new £3m revamp, has teamed up with the Yorkshire Evening Post to discover and reward creative talent, with big cash prizes to be won.

We want to hear from singers, bands, but also comedians, dancers, magicians, other variety acts, artists, photographers and more, from all over the region. For full details and how to enter see below or CLICK HERE.

Philippines born Carina, aged 50, of Ossett, Wakefield, was a singer before she moved to England 14-years ago.

She said:" I am working at NHS Leeds Teaching Hospital as theatre staff. But that didn't stop me from singing. I do private parties, charity events and entertain patients. I can't stop singing and it makes me happy to see people happy.

"Kim-tastic Funtastic is how my friends describe me because of my funny moves and good sense of humour."

Do you have what it takes to Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017?

Anyone aged 18 or over - amateurs and professionals - from Leeds and beyond can enter our talent competition for a chance to win big. They just need to prove they can Excite and Entertain Leeds in 2017.

So if you are a musician, other performer or an artist, we want to hear from you - with £2,500 prize money per category up for grabs, plus bookings and lots of publicity.

Fun loving Carina Galsim, or Kim-tastic Funtastic as her friends call her, loves singing to patients.

The three categories are:

* Creative design - illustrators, graphic designers, painters, fashion designers, photographers, graffiti artists, etc.

* Musical performers – bands, choirs, individual singers, musicians.

* Performing arts – dance troupes, magicians, comedians, jugglers.

A shortlist will be invited to a showcase, in front of our expert panel, on January 21, with the final on January 28. Winners will entertain at a grand launch event at Grosvenor Casino Leeds Westgate, on February 4.

But hurry. Deadline is midnight on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

How To Enter

Email exciteleeds@ypn.co.uk, with the category you want to enter using either Design, Music or Performer then your name, or the name of your act in the subject field.

Include names, ages, a contact address, phone numbers, email, social media handles, and a biography, maximum 150-words, plus two landscape photos.

Musicians and performances must include a link to a maximum 3-minute video of their act on YouTube. Design category entrants need to attach a photo of their artwork.

Remember we need shortlist finalists to be available on January 21, 28 and February 4.

Deadline is midnight on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

For more information about our Excite and Entertain Leeds 2017 talent competition, full rules, terms, conditions and more, visit www.yorkshireeveningpost.co.uk

