U2: Tickets on sale for British show

Tickets have gone on sale to see rock superstars U2 celebrate the 30th anniversary of their seminal album The Joshua Tree.

The band will be performing every track from their iconic release live in stadium shows around Europe.

There’s just one venue in England hosting this much-anticipated tour - Twickenham stadium - where the band plays two concerts.

One London show is already sold out and tickets are going fast for the other, on July 8. Tickets went on sale to the public today (Monday, January 16).

Will U2 be announcing any more UK dates? Here’s hoping so.....

Meanwhile, we have been taking a look back at The Joshua Tree and choosing our favourite song. Which one is yours?