Star Wars: The Last Jedi official trailer is released

The official trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has been released - sending fans into a frenzy on social media.

The stunning trailer, which premiered on ESPN during the half-time break of last night’s American football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, offers the first extended glimpse of the sequel to 2015’s The Force Awakens after a teaser trailer was released early this year.

The trailer picks up from the final scene in The Force Awakens and shows off the film's main characters Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) alongside fan favourite Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), who looks to have a major part to play having been absent from the majority of Episode VII.

Directed by Rian Johnson, The Last Jedi also sees the return of Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Andy Serkis, Lupita Nyong’o, Gwendoline Christie, Domhnall Gleeson and Anthony Daniels, alongside newcomers Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro, who will play one of the film's villains.

The film will also mark the final appearance of beloved character General Leia Organa following the death of Carrie Fisher in December 2016.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to open in cinemas across the UK on December 15 2017.

Tickets for the film were scheduled to go on sale immediately after the trailer was first aired, though many fans reported buying them earlier.