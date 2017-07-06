How much do you remember about Eldorado?

It was as bad as it was good but unfortunately it didn’t grace our TV screens for long.
It’s been 25 years today since the BBC’s biggest flop Eldorado was first broadcast. How much do you remember about the doomed soap...?
It was as bad as it was good but unfortunately it didn’t grace our TV screens for long.
It’s been 25 years today since the BBC’s biggest flop Eldorado was first broadcast. How much do you remember about the doomed soap...?
By registering you are agreeing to the terms and conditions. of the website.{* traditionalRegistration_captcha *}
Registering with Mansfield and Ashfield Chad means you're ok with our terms and conditions.
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.
Email is already registered with OtherSite. You'll be able to use the same account on current Site. Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.
Enter your postcode so we can keep you up-to-date with the latest local news and exciting deals.
is already registered with . You will be able to use the same account on . Alternatively, you can create a new account with another email address.