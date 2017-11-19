Film review: Memories in the spotlight in Marjorie Prime

Not far beneath Marjorie Prime’s sci-fi veneer is a meditation on memory, identity and grief, writes Natalie Stendall.

Based on the Pulitzer finalist play from Jordan Harrison, Marjorie Prime is set in the near future where families are able to purchase holograms of their deceased loved ones.

Marjorie’s family provide her with a hologram of her late husband Walter (Jon Hamm), hoping that it will relieve her intensifying dementia.

As Marjorie’s (Lois Smith) identity is hollowed out, Walter’s empty hologram is filled up with memories by her son-in-law Jon (Tim Robbins).

In the vein of sci-fi films Ex Machina and Her, writer-director Michael Almereyda (Nadja) remarks on what it means to be human but his central concern is the formation and manipulation of memory. Holograms learn through conversation. Absorbing everything they are told about themselves, they become the sum of their loved ones’ recollections.

Between the lines of Almereyda’s film, memories become distorted and deformed, events become biased. Our relationship with the past makes us who we are, transforming our relationships with each other.

Like a symphony, Marjorie Prime considers memory from all angles and even repressed memories are drawn out. As a form of therapy and catharsis, the act of speaking with the dead dominates the plot. Marjorie Prime is dialogue heavy, visually static and sedately paced but it’s crammed with ideas and subtle inflections.

Through conversation memories are constantly dissolved and rebuilt, masking and hiding the truth while time presses inexorably on. A terrifying and sinister score from Mica Levi (Under The Skin) unnerves and unsettles as this inevitability becomes painfully clear.

By the time Marjorie Prime comes to an end, its puzzling threads echo and reverberate so intensely that a re-watch feels almost compulsory. The final scene is mysterious and mind boggling. That we have to wait so long for these poetic revelations is both Marjorie Prime’s greatest joy and its biggest obstacle.

3/5