Film Review: Gerald’s Game is not perfect but you can admire the film’s ambition

It’s a big year at the movies for Stephen King, writes Natalie Stendall.

Gerald’s Game is the third King adaptation in as many months, arriving in the wake of box office smashing It and unexpected misfire The Dark Tower.

When some rather intimate games go wrong at a secluded lake house, Jessie (Carla Gugino) is left handcuffed to the bed while her husband Gerald (Bruce Greenwood) lies dead on the floor.

The horror comes from a very real place. The dark realism provides enough suspense in this psychological horror and the addition of a creepy, spectral figure seems out of sync.

The need to resolve the supernatural element results in a radical, final twist that feels bolted on but remains faithful to King’s own. While writer-director Mike Flanagan (Oculus, Ouija: Origin Of Evil) is tempted to bash the film’s messages about re-living and coming to terms with past trauma over our heads, Gerald’s Game is at least saying something worthwhile.

Of all King’s novels, Gerald’s Game makes for an interesting choice. With the exception of Jessie’s flashbacks, the entire book takes place in the same room.

The novel is saturated in fear and loneliness as darkness falls, dehydration sets in and death becomes a real possibility for Jessie. Whole chapters are consumed by Jessie’s vital but ultimately small efforts, like trying to reach something on a nearby shelf. While these moments are over far too quickly on screen to build any real tension, persuasive flashback sequences establish character and shape our investment in the plot.

A passion project for Flanagan, Gerald’s Game presents many cinematic challenges, not least Jessie’s own thoughts which power and dominate the novel. Undeterred, Flanagan utilises the dead Gerald and an array of side characters to function as Jessie’s internal dialogue.

Greenwood and Gugino throw themselves head first into the roles but can’t entirely elevate the early, verbose sequences from their static confines.

Flanagan, however, clearly knows how to make a good horror picture. His blend of intense close-ups with chilly long-shots, his use of light and shadow that give the impression of eyes playing tricks, and his tracking cameras all work to intensify Jessie’s vulnerability and our own.

The minutiae of Jessie’s escape builds psychological horror that’s realistic and Gerald’s Game becomes all the more terrifying for its foundations in abusive human relationships.

Gerald’s Game is ambitious filmmaking and Mike Flanagan sets his stall as a writer-director willing to push at the edges of what is considered possible. Gerald’s Game is not perfect but it is irresistibly unconventional with something important to say.

3/5