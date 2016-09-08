Cave film screenings in Nottingham

Feature film One More Time With Feeling will screen in cinemas across the region for one night only tonight (Thursday, September 8), launching the new Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds album Skeleton Tree.

The film can be seen at Nottingham’s Showcase and Broadway cinemas, plus QUAD in Derby.

The first opportunity anyone will have to hear any of the songs from the new Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds album, Skeleton Tree, will be to watch the feature film, directed by Andrew Dominik (Chopper, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Killing Them Softly).

The film will be shown in 150 cinemas across the UK and Ireland and more than 650 cinemas worldwide, immediately prior to the release of Skeleton Tree the following day.

Originally a performance based concept, One More Time With Feeling evolved into something much more significant as Dominik delved into the tragic backdrop of the writing and recording of the album. Interwoven throughout the Bad Seeds’ filmed performance of the new album are interviews and footage shot by Dominik, accompanied by Cave’s intermittent narration and improvised rumination.

Filmed in black-and-white and colour, in both 3D and 2D, the result is stark, fragile and raw.

Director Andrew Dominik (Chopper, The Assassination Of Jesse James), has issued the very first public statement about working with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on new 3D black-and-white feature film One More Time With Feeling:

“When Nick approached me about making a film around the recording and performing of the new Bad Seeds album, I’d been seeing quite a lot of him as we rallied around him and his family at the time of his son’s death. My immediate response was “Why do you want to do this?” Nick told me that he had some things he needed to say, but he didn’t know who to say them to.

“The idea of a traditional interview, he said, was simply unfeasible but that he felt a need to let the people who cared about his music understand the basic state of things. It seemed to me that he was trapped somewhere and just needed to do something – anything - to at least give the impression of forward movement.”