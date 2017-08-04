You’d be crazy to miss this top musical

Caroline Flack and Tom Chambers head the cast in a touring production of the hit musical Crazy For You when it comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal later this year.

Former Strictly Come Dancing winner Caroline Flack makes her stage acting debut as Irene in the national tour of the Watermill Theatre’s acclaimed production, with Tom Chambers as Bobby.

High energy, high kicking and gloriously glamorous, Crazy For You is the ultimate feelgood musical with a fabulous score from the Gershwin brothers’ songbook. Mistaken identities, plot twists, heartbreak, happiness and a wealth of memorable tunes, including I Got Rhythm, They Can’t Take That Away From Me, Nice Work If You Can Get It and Embraceable You, all feature in this exhilarating celebration of the great Broadway musicals.

The production comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from October 3-7.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.