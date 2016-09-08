WWI play comes to Guildhall

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2016 sell-out play The Unknown Soldier will be performed at the Guildhall Theatre, Derby, on September 14.

The much anticipated new play from nominated writer Ross Ericson is now on a national tour and the play text has been published by Bloomsbury, available at all major bookstores and venues.

The Unknown Soldier is a thought provoking, moving, and even humorous solo piece that looks at the First World War from a new perspective, through the eyes of a man who has survived the carnage but remains, like many, to help build the great cemeteries.

Call 01332 255800 for tickets.

The Unknown Soldier is a story of the deep friendship that can only be found between those who fight together, of the betrayal felt by them at the end of the war, and of a world that has changed so much it has become unrecognisable.

Ericson uses his military experience and family stories to give this piece a truly authentic voice and, as he is performing it himself, it feels like a very real and very personal piece.

It is as gritty and as moving as his play Casualties, for which he was nominated for an Off West End Award, and shows a writer true to his form.

The show starts at 7.30pm and runs for 70 minutes with no interval.

Tickets are £12/£9 concessions.

See http://www.derbylive.co.uk/whats-on/the-unknown-soldier for more.