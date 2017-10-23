Tickets up for grabs to see Masque Productions perform Acorn Antiques: The Musical

Acorn Antiques: The Musical is to be performed by Masque Productions at Mansfield Palace Theatre, from November 7-11.

Talented local company Masque Productions will return to the stage at the Palace Theatre with this much-loved musical written by the late, great Victoria Wood - and we have three pairs of tickets up for grabs in our latest competition.

A musical version of her popular spoof soap opera, this all-singing, all-dancing, all-macarooned spectacular is funny, naughty, ridiculous and crammed full of missed cues, fumbled entrances and Marigold gloves. This is one production you would be a few digestives short of a full packet to miss!

Join Mrs Overall, Miss Babs and co for a hilarious night out at the theatre.

Evening performances start from 7.30pm with an additional Saturday matinee from 2.30pm. Tickets are £14 (£13 concessions).

