Thomas makes his Mark again on Nottingham return as he looks to the future

Mark Thomas returns to the area to perform his latest stand-up show - A Show That Gambles On The Future - at Nottingham’s Djanogly Theatre on Tuesday, October 31.

Few could have anticipated the events of 2016, and even fewer seem to know where they will lead us or where we are going. But fear not!

Comedian and activist Mark Thomas sets out to discover what the future has in store for us as he takes his brand new show on the road after a month’s run at the Edinburgh Festival.

By making futurologists of us all, he will create a fantastical, hilarious and possibly accurate vision of the world. And maybe even make a few quid on the side…

Having only just concluded his award-winning trilogy of personal, one-man shows in sell-out national tours, Mark leaps straight back into his mischievous best as he returns to the road with yet another brand new escapade.

With sell-out shows, non-stop awards, the highest critical acclaim, his own TV and radio shows, numerous documentaries, published books, Guinness World Records, influencing changes in the law, creating manifestos and exposing arms trade dealers, it’s no wonder that Mark is one of the UK’s most recognised performers and influential activists.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 8467777 or go to www.lakesidearts.org.uk

Photo by Jane Hobson