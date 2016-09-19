Thomas is back in city to make his Mark

Comedian Mark Thomas is back in the area this week with a gig at Nottingham’s Lakeside Arts Centre on Friday and Saturday, September 23-24.

The brand new show is called The Red Shed and sees Mark return to the place where it all began; the Red Shed, a labour club in Wakefield, home to Mark’s first public performances as well as the beginnings of his political awakening.

Mark pieces together the club’s history and works alongside it to campaign with some of the poorest workers in the country. It is the story of the battle for hope and the survival of a community.

Photo by Tracey Moberley