Star Vicky gives her support to theatre’s 50:50 appeal

Nottingham-born actress Vicky McClure has lent her support to Nottingham Playhouse’s 50:50 appeal.

The star of This is England, and Line of Duty is backing the appeal, which makes theatre more accessible to local people facing hardship, ahead of her appearance at the theatre in February.

Through 50:50, Nottingham Playhouse donates tickets to local charities, community groups, and schools to ensure theatre is for everyone.

Vicky commented: “Ever since I was little, I have been visiting Nottingham Playhouse and immersing myself in the stories stage. Watching the pantomime was an annual family tradition that we waited the entire year for. “

She added: “It’s a place that’s become a home, so much so that I’m choosing Nottingham Playhouse as the perfect place for me to return to the stage in February {in the play Touched}.

“However, not everyone is able to relish this experience like we are. Many people in our own community who face significant struggles will never have the chance to experience this joyful atmosphere. Nottingham Playhouse are working hard to change this through their important 50:50 appeal.”

So far in 2016, audiences have donated over £2,500 but Nottingham Playhouse has increased its ambition to do even better and raise £30,000 to give 3,750 people the opportunity to experience the joy of theatre. A single donation of £8 will fund one ticket and Nottingham Playhouse match funds the rest.

The public can make a donation to Nottingham Playhouse’s 50:50 appeal by calling the box office on 0115 873 6235 and asking to donate to the 50:50 appeal, donating online at www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk/5050 or sending a cheque made payable to Nottingham Playhouse Trust Ltd to 50:50 Appeal, Fundraising and Development, Nottingham Playhouse, FREEPOST NG3046, Wellington Circus, Nottingham, NG1 1BR