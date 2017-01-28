Star turns will head to Nottingham for EM-Con 2017

EM-Con, the biggest film and television convention in the East Midlands, is coming back to the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on April 29-30.

For the third year in a row, the greatest stars, artists, attractions and cosplayers will be coming to Nottingham for a family friendly weekend of fun.

Star guests already lined up include two of the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – actors Walter Jones and David Yost (pictured) – who will be jetting in from the US to meet fans, while Jeremy Bulloch, better known as Han Solo’s nemesis Boba Fett, will be joining them.

In addition will be Miriam Margolyes, star of favourites including Harry Potter, Blackadder, Babe and Mulan, while other exciting guests will be added to the star-filled line-up between now and the event.

On top of this will be a wide range of dealer tables selling comics, toys, collectables and clothing, comic book artists, props and cars from the film and TV world and a cosplay contest for the best and most inventive costumes.

The event, which has become a firm fixture in the Nottingham calendar, has built an excellent reputation among fans of film and television as well as those seeking a fun-packed day out.

Tickets can be booked online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/emcon2017 or via 0843 373 3000, or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.