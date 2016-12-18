Shazia Mirza tops festive show

Award-winning comedian Shazia Mirza is headlining a cracker of a show.

Shazia will be performing at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on Thursday, December 22.

Her vast array of TV credits include CBS 60 Minutes, NBC’s Last Comic Standing, Paramount’s The World Stands Up and BBC’s Have I Got News For You, Grumpy Guides. This Week and Channel 5’s The Wright Stuff.

Support comes from Canadian gag meister Bobby Mair, as seen on 8 out of 10 Cats, Russell Howard’s Big News and Never Mind The Buzzcocks to name a few of his TV credits, and Philip Simon LastMinute Comedy comedian of the year.

Incomparable host Anthony J. Brown will be linking the acts with his dark humour.

Tickets £15, £14 (concessions) and £10 (student). Contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk