See Lee in action as top comic performs at the Palace Theatre

Comedian Lee Nelson brings his Serious Joker tour to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Thursday, October 19.
Fresh from handing Theresa May a fake P45 during her speech at the Conservative Party conference last week, this is a chance to see one of the hottest comedians in the UK, in action.
Due to huge demand, Lee’s brand-new, best ever stand-up show has been extended into the autumn. You’ve seen him sneaking into places he shouldn’t be, now come and see him where he most definitely should be: live on stage
Call the box office at the Palace for ticket details on 01623 633133.
