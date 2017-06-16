Romeo And Juliet gets the Oddsocks treatment this weekend

There will be a Father’s Day performance by Oddsocks Theatre Company of Romeo and Juliet on the lawns of Thoresby Park on Sunday.

The performance, taking place at 3pm on the lawns of Thoresby Park in front of Thoresby Hall, is a Mod and Rockers twist on Shakespeare. The performance offers an afternoon of comedy and electric guitars.

There’s Nowhere to Run To for the Capulets and Montagues as violent confrontation stalks every meeting, even Down in the Tube Station at Midnight.

Meanwhile, Juliet’s nurse is looking forward to a good old Twist and Shout at the Capulet party, which Romeo’s mates are planning to gatecrash. Romeo has doubts about going to the Capulet Nite Klub but that is where he meets his Juliet, and It Must Be Love.

Maybe, just maybe, The Power of Love will end the families’ violent feud. Tybalt has other ideas, and when The Boys Are Back In Town, Romeo gets into a fatal fight that sees two dead and Romeo banished. Juliet is distraught, her father reassures her that Everybody Hurts and he will cheer her up by marrying her to the County Paris.

Juliet, desperate to avoid this unwanted wedding, takes the Friar’s sleeping potion and is buried in the family tomb. Romeo, hearing of his lover’s “death” goes to her. In a final act of coincidence and confusion our star-crossed lovers Don’t Fear The Reaper and their parents are left thinking If I Could Turn Back Time.

To book tickets you can call the Thoresby Courtyard office on 01623 822009.

Tickets are £17 full price, £15 concessions, £12 under 16s and a family ticket is £50 (two adults and two under 16s).