Magical pair hit the stage at Palace Theatre

The kids’ TV favourite Ben and Holly’s Little Kingdom is hitting the stage at Mansfield Palace Theatre on May 10-11.

From the makers of Peppa Pig comes this BAFTA award-winning television animation live on stage.

There will be four performances in Mansfield. Txhese take place on Wednesday, May 10, at 1pm and 4.30pm, and Thursday, May 11, at 10am and 1pm. Tickets can be booked directly from www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk or you can call the box office on 01623 633133.

Holly is a young fairy princess, who is still learning how to fly and her magic doesn’t always go quite according to plan.

Her best friend, Ben the Elf, doesn’t have wings and he doesn’t do magic, but he runs very fast and flies on the back of Gaston the Ladybird. They live in the Little Kingdom, a tiny land where flowers and grass rise high above them and every day is an adventure.

Join Ben and Holly, and their friends on this exciting, enchanting and magical musical adventure packed full of games, songs and laughter. This beautiful story of elves, princesses and childhood innocence will delight all the family.