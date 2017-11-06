Maconie’s epic journey stops off in Mansfield

Stuart Maconie brings his new show Jarrow: Road To The Deep South to Mansfield’s Palace Theatre on Sunday, November 12.

Be prepared to be thoroughly entertained by this passionate broadcaster and writer.

Last autumn, Stuart Maconie walked 300 miles from Jarrow to London retracing the famous Jarrow Crusade - a march in the autumn of 1936 by 200 men to protest mass unemployment and extreme poverty.

The Crusade was born in a society facing a growing problem of inequality, injustice and the rise of fascist tendencies. Eighty years on, Stuart’s journey through a divided, post-Brexit, complex country, echoes 1936 in many ways.

From choral evensong to curry house, from austerity to affluence, from Wearside to Westminster, Stuart’s brand new live show Jarrow; Road To The Deep South is a hugely entertaining, impassioned and enlightening reflection of his journey through Britain then and now.

Based on his brand new book Long Road From Jarrow, this show will mostly be performed in venues along the route taken by the marchers.

Stuart is a bestselling author of travel, culture and social history books as well as one of Britain’s most prolific TV and radio presenter and DJ, co-hosting daily the Radcliffe and Maconie Show on BBC 6 Music, as well as presenting The Freak Zone, also on BBC 6 Music.

He has written and presented many shows on BBC Radio and on TV and won the Sony Radio Award for Music Broadcaster of the Year. As a writer and journalist he has written for Q Magazine, Elle, The Times, The Guardian amongst others and was an assistant editor for NME.

Stuart’s books include Pies and Prejudice, Adventures on The High Teas, Cider with Roadies, Hope and Glory and The Peoples Songs. His work has been compared with Bill Bryson, Alan Bennett and John Peel and he has been described by The Times as a national treasure.

Contact the box office on 01623 633133 or go online at www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk

Photo by Andy Hollingworth