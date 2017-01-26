Laughs galore at new comedy night in Mansfield

Funhouse Comedy Club is excited to announce the launch of their brand new comedy night at Oak Tree Inn, Mansfield on Wednesday, February 1.

Funhouse Comedy Clubs are renowned across the UK for having exceptionally friendly audiences and a brilliant atmosphere which have led to twice winning Best Midlands Comedy Club awards with leading comedy website Chortle. Previous acts to have played its clubs on their road to fame and fortune include Sarah Millican, Russell Kane, Jack Whitehall and Rhod Gilbert, who described the clubs as “among the best anywhere in the world.”

Headlining the Mansfield launch will be winner of Best MC, Midlands Comedy Awards 2015 and 2016 and winner of the Online Comedy Award for the Parapod Podcast he produces with fellow comedian Ray Peacock, the appealing and perceptive Barry Dodds.

He has supported Jason Manford, The Boy With Tape On His Face and Pete Firman on tour, as well as being Chortle Awards 2016 Nominee, Best Internet for ‘The Parapod’ Podcast, with Ray Peacock.

He captivates his audiences with his energy, spirit and tantalizing humour. His mix of surprisingly uncanny and irrepressibly cheeky material leaves them wanting for more.

Support comes from the confident and talented Danny Deegan (pictured). With his capricious mentality and tales of mischief about his travels, he creates characters of the people he’s met along the way.

Completing the line-up is the personable and amusing Jack Topher, the hilarious Simon Lomas with his imaginative and enjoyable wordplay and the engaging Alex Love with his quick-fire wit.

Compere for the night will be the cheeky and friendly Stevie Gray with his boundless energy and mix of news.

Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm show. Tickets are £5 in advance.

Information and tickets are available at www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

The Oak Tree Inn is based on Southwell Road West, Mansfield.