Kids’ favourites set to take centre stage

Join your favourite Milkshake! characters for an all singing, all dancing spectacular stage show at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall this June.

With superb songs, funky dance routines, loads of laughter, bags of audience interaction and bucket loads of fun, it’s the family

show not to be missed.

Starring the presenters and a whole host of popular characters from Milkshake’s line up, this brand new live show is sure to amaze and delight!

The Milkshake cast will be singing songs and sharing stories that audience members, young and old, will know and love.

See Milkshake! live at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Saturday June 24. Tickets are £15.

To book tickets and for more information click here.


