Keep up with Jones at Nottingham show

Comedian Milton Jones is heading out on the road again in his latest show Milton Jones Is Out There.

The tour includes a visit to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, November 11, from 7.30pm.

Milton Jones is Out There. No, really out there and this time he hasn’t just forgotten his keys. He’s holding up the mirror of truth to society, and he can see right through it, which means its probably just a window.

In his brand new show he will be scaling the heights of fashion at the risk of falling into a terrible cravat. Milton will be talking about his life so far - the ups, the downs and why buying his own see-saw was the best decision he ever made.

But perhaps he should give all this up and seek the highest office in the land - but how do you get a desk and a swivel chair up a mountain? Oh and now he wants to be Prime Minister too.

Call the box office on 0115 9895555.