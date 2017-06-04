Jon’s latest show will be rich with laughter when it arrives in the area

Jon Richardson will be bringing his latest tour - The Old Man - to the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham on Saturday, November 25, from 8pm.

The British Comedy Award nominee and star of Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown is embarking on a nationwide tour to complain about the state of the world and offer no solutions.

Since his last show he has become a husband and father, seen the UK vote to leave the EU and watched the rise of Donald Trump, all of which leaves him asking one question: why does it seem that no one else alive can correctly load a dishwasher?

Come and see what Jon Richardson can do with words when he has more than 30 seconds to work with. Or should that be “with which to work”?

Jon has been massively in demand for television and radio appearances including Have I Got News For You, Live At The Apollo’ (BBC ONE), Channel 4’s Comedy Gala Live At The 02 and most recently Taskmaster. He can also be heard hosting The Warm Up show on talkSPORT with Matt Forde every Saturday.

Tickets are £20.50. Go online for availability at www.trch.co.uk or you can call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

Photo credit: Andy Hollingworth