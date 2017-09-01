Inspirational musical is coming to Palace Theatre

Inspirations Theatre Company will follow up the success of their sell-out production of Chess earlier this year by performing Gypsy at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre.
The performance will take place on September 21-23, from 7.30pm nightly.
Gypsy is a musical fable of considerable renown, one of the most acclaimed shows of the 20th century. It features music by Jule Styne, a book by Arthur Laurents and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim.
The show is inspired by the story of Gyspy Rose Lee.
Tickets are £15, £13 for under 16s. Call the box office on 01623 633133 or you can go to www.mansfieldpalace.co.uk
