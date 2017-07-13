Head around the world at Theatre Royal

Set off on an incredible journey this week as Around The World In 80 Days is staged at Nottingham Theatre Royal.

The New Vic Theatre’s celebrated production of Jules Verne’s tale, adapted by Laura Eason and directed by Theresa Heskins returns to the stage for a major six month tour, following two record-breaking runs.

The mysterious and fabulously wealthy Phileas Fogg wagers his life’s fortune that he can circumnavigate the globe in just 80 days. We join Fogg and his loyal valet, Passepartout, as they voyage from the misty alleys of Victorian London to the exotic subcontinent and the Wild West in a race against the clock.

An ensemble cast of eight play over 125 characters in an imaginative and physically inventive high-spirited escapade including six trains, five boats, four fights, three dances, two circus acts and an elephant!

The production can be seen at Nottingham Theatre Royal until Saturday, July 15.

For ticket availability, you can go to www.trch.co.uk or call 0115 9895555.

Photo by Andrew Billington