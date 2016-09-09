Gong sounds at Funhouse comedy event

Monday, September 12, is the date for the latest Funhouse Comedy Club in Derby, to be held at The Blessington Carriage on Chapel Street in the city centre.

This Should I Stay Or Should I Go Gong Show will feature 12 acts competing in comedy’s answer to Britain’s Got Talent and The X-Factor.

Each performer does two minutes, then the audience judges vote on who to keep on and who to send off.

Lots of laughs are in store and the compere will be Spiky Mike. Doors open, upstairs at the venue, at 7.45pm for an 8.15pm start. For more information and tickets, go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk