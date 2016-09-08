Gags galore at city comedy clubs

There will be more comedy for you to enjoy at Nottingham Jongleurs on Saturday, September 17.

Strutting their stand-up stuff there will be the talented quartet of JoJo Smith, Rob Mulholland, Sophie Willan and Quincy.

Doors open at 7pm for an 8.30pm show.

Call the Ticket Hotline on 08700 111 960 or you can email.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Glee Club welcomes Rory O’Hanlon, Ben Norris, Jonny Pelham and George Egg to perform on Friday and Saturday (September 16-17).