Fun to make young outlaws merry men

If you want to join Robin Hood and his outlaws in Sherwood Forest Country Park you will need to prove that you can survive.

Life is hard in the wild, so on Sunday the rangers will set up an obstacle course, 11am to 4pm, 50p a go. You will need to navigate yourself around it and complete tasks along the way, shoot arrows at the sheriff’s men and make it to the end. Battle against the clock or just for fun, but don’t hang around or you will be caught. For added entertainment, the colourful costumed characters from the Ravenshadow Group will be demonstrating medieval combat skills under the Major Oak.