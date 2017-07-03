Free event looks back at Theatre Royal’s rich heritage

A free event is to take place at the Theatre Royal Nottingham Dress Circle foyer on Thursday, July 6.

Rupert Rhymes, former chairman of the Society of West End Theatres and the Theatres Trust, will present a talk about the life and career of this country’s most eminent theatre architect, Frank Matcham, at the Theatre Royal Nottingham. Immediately following this talk will be a memory afternoon where items from the Theatre Royal’s archive will be on show, as well as an opportunity for members of the public to share their memories and donate items as part of the Theatre Royal Nottingham’s ongoing heritage work.

Matcham’s distinguished design career includes over 100 theatres, including the London Palladium, Buxton Opera House, Hackney Empire, Blackpool Tower Ballroom and London Coliseum. In 1897 Matcham was invited to Nottingham by Moss Empires to re-design the then thirty year old Theatre Royal Nottingham. As well as major improvements to the auditorium, Matcham introduced electricity to the venue and created the famous stage rake (or slope).

As well as this re-design, Matcham designed and built the Empire Palace of Varieties directly adjoining the Theatre Royal. This much loved and ornate music hall played host to such famous names as Houdini, Charlie Chaplin and Laurel and Hardy over its 60-year history.

This talk is the first in a series of public events that will form part of Our Theatre Royal Nottingham: Its Stories, People & Heritage, a two-year archive project funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund, which will explore many aspects of the venue’s rich history.

David Longford, creative learning manager for the Theatre Royal Nottingham, said: “Having spent the last six months getting Our Theatre Royal Nottingham: Its Stories, People & Heritag’ up and running, including the recruitment and training of 65 volunteers, I am delighted that we are now presenting our first public event as part of the Theatre Royal’s Heritage Lottery Funding.

“This free event will not only enable people to learn and discover more about Frank Matcham, who redesigned the Theatre Royal in 1897 and who is perhaps this country’s finest theatre architect, but those attending will be able to look at and handle items from our archive and chat to our heritage volunteer staff.

“We also need their help! We are seeking to expand our archive so if anyone has any items that they wish to loan or donate then we would love them to bring these items along on July 6. Posters, programmes, autograph books, anything connected to the Theatre Royal would be lovely to see. Also, if people have a Theatre Royal story or memory they would like to share we may wish to involve them in our Oral History programme. It’s a really exciting time to be part of the Theatre Royal’s heritage.”

This free event will take place on the Theatre Royal Dress Circle foyer at 1pm. Doors and bar will be open from 12.15pm.

The Theatre Royal is pictured circa 1898 in a photo courtesy of Nottingham Local Studies Library and picturethepast.org.uk