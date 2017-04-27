Search

Flanagan ready to take the Micky in Nottingham dates

Top comic Micky Flanagan will be bringining his new ‘An’ Another Fing....’ tour to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on May 3 and 6.

A second Nottingham date had to be added due to public demand.

One of UK comedy’s biggest names, Micky Flanagan is a familiar face both for his live shows and his many TV appearances.

For ticket availability, go to https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/mickyflanagan or call 0843 373 3000.

Photo by Antony Medley Photography