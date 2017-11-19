Family tale in Neville Studio this Christmas

Town Mouse and Country Mouse is to be performed in the Nottingham Playhouse Neville Studio, from December 13-January 6

Town Mouse and Country Mouse magically retells Aesop’s fable about the triumph of friendship and the joy of adventure. Lovingly adapted by Robin Kingsland (2016’s The Princess and The Frog), audiences will be transported into a beautifully miniature, mouse-sized world in a show packed full of action, music and singing, with plenty of chances to join in.

Town Mouse and Country Mouse is a great alternative to the traditional pantomime and perfect for very young children and those with a sensitive nature. It features Rory Quinn (pictured) and Narisha Lawson as the two title characters.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419 or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk