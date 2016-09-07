Enjoy the sound of Bestwood Male Voice Choir at annual gala concert

Putting on the style at rehearsals are members of Bestwood Male Voice Choir whose annual Gala Concert The Sound Of..... is being performed at the Albert Hall in Nottingham on Sunday, September 11, at 3pm.

Choir chairman Colin Pursglove and musical director Mirek Rus will be looking for a top notch performance from the 60-strong choir as the proceeds will go to support the charity Nottingham Headway.

Lending their support on a packed programme will be award-winning quintet Essentially Brass and the talented classical and modern singing group The GentleMen.

Tickets for the gala concert are priced at £12 (under 16s £5).

For details or to book, phone 0115 9656280 or 07971 441682.