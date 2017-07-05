Enjoy the Bard in open-air performance at Nottingham Castle

Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be performing A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Nottingham Castle on Friday, July 7.

Each year, Chapterhouse visits beautiful castles, country estates and heritage sites with adaptations of literature’s most loved stories where audiences are invited to bring along a rug and a picnic, with maybe a glass of something chilled to wash it all down, for a wonderful evening out with family and friends.

Gates open at 6pm for a 7pm performance. Tickets and information are available from the box office on 0115 9895555, or from www.nottinghamheritage.org.uk/outdoortheatre

Tickets are £15 for adults, £10 for children, £40 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

Please bring your own rugs or low-backed seating.