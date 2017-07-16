Croft to bow out at Playhouse later this year with Chekhov classic

Artistic director Giles Croft will be stepping down in November after 18 years at Nottingham Playhouse, and for his last directing assignment at the theatre, he will be at the helm for The Cherry Orchard.

Anton Chekhov’s last and greatest play tells the story of a family on the edge of ruin and a country on the brink of revolution.

When Ranevskaya returns to her country home – with its famous orchard – she is torn between its past and the future. By turns tragic and funny, this new version by Olivier Award-winner Simon Stephens (A Doll’s House, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time), is both dynamic and profound.

Giles Croft has chosen this masterpiece as his final play – and first Chekhov – as artistic director. He leaves a considerable legacy of productions, including Polygraph, Rat Pack Confidential, All Quiet on the Western Front, The Ashes, Tony’s Last Tape, Any Means Necessary and The Kite Runner.

Giles said: “During my time at Nottingham Playhouse I have been fortunate enough to direct work by writers as varied as Robert Lepage, Henrik Ibsen and Noel Coward so when thinking about what would be my final production I was unsure of where to begin.

“I knew that it had to be a play that I love, that it should be connected with the theme of change and would also present me with a new challenge. I have never directed Chekhov, I love The Cherry Orchard and is there a better play about change? I am also delighted to be using Simon Stephens’s sharp, bright and lucid version which connects me to another important strand of work during my time at Nottingham Playhouse, living playwrights. All in all the perfect valedictory production.”

Stephanie Sirr, chief executive of Nottingham Playhouse said: “As ever Giles has put together a really compelling season for us to enjoy. Finishing his tenure as artistic director with one of the world’s greatest plays – The Cherry Orchard – feels both ambitious and very fitting. I can’t wait to see it.”

The Cherry Orchard will be performed at Nottingham Playhouse from November 3-18.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9419419 or go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk