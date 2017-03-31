Cricket duo will be having a ball at the Royal Concert Hall

There will be cricket-themed laughs galore at An Evening With Aggers and Tuffers, taking place on Monday, April 24, at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall.

Former England cricketers Jonathan Agnew and Phil Tufnell are stalwarts of the BBC’s Test Match Special coverage and have stories aplenty of their time in the game with which to entertain the public.

The show starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are £23.50.

Go to the website at www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.