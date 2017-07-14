Come for a stroll in the deep dark wood at Theatre Royal

The stage version of the hugely popular hit kids’ book The Gruffalo comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from July 14-16.

Tall Stories’ smash hit production of The Gruffalo, which first opened in May 2001, 18 months after the book was first published, returns to the stage by popular demand.

Tall Stories’ The Gruffalo is based on the much loved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. The most fearsome creature that never was - but is - takes to the stage in this enchanting production combining songs, laughter and storytelling theatre with just the right amount of scary fun! Set to a wonderfully catchy score with original music and lyrics, The Gruffalo is a must-see show which continues to entertain audiences the world over.

Olivia Jacobs and Toby Mitchell from Tall Stories said: “Back in 1999, when we asked Julia and Axel if we could adapt their then little-known book The Gruffalo for the stage, we had no idea how things would turn out.

“The original 2001 tour involved three actors in a car (not even a stage manager!) touring to schools and small venues. To go from there to the West End, Broadway and the Sydney Opera House has been quite a journey.”

A mouse took a stroll through the deep dark wood...

Join Mouse on a daring adventure through the deep, dark wood in Tall Stories’ magical, musical adaptation of the classic picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Searching for hazelnuts, Mouse meets the cunning Fox, the eccentric old Owl and the party mad Snake. Will the story of the terrifying Gruffalo save Mouse from ending up as dinner for these hungry woodland creatures? After all, there’s no such thing as a Gruffalo – is there? Find out for yourselves.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.