Classic play East Is East is up and running at Nottingham Playhouse

East is East is to be performed at Nottingham Playhouse until June 10.

This is a brand new production of the Olivier Award-winning comedy by Ayub Khan-Din that went on to become a BAFTA-winning film sensation.

Although the play is set in the 1970s, director Suba Das has reimagined East Is East for the 21st century, working with an anarchic young creative team led by 2016 Linbury Prize-winning designer, Grace Smart.

Audiences will recognise the living room and chip shop they know and love from the film, but with a fresh theatrical spin as we imagine what it’s like to see the world of 1970s Salford through the eyes of the Khan family’s youngest son, the parka-wearing Sajit.

The ensemble cast is led by Kammy Darweish as patriarch George Khan and Vicky Entwistle as his long-suffering wife Ella.

Best known for her role as Janice Battersby in ITV’s Coronation Street, Vicky Entwistle’s theatre credits include the role of Madame Thénardier in Les Misérables in the West End, Mrs Baldry in the 2012 tour of Funny Peculiar, and most recently the demonic diva Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at the Sunderland Empire in 2016.

Kammy Darweish has performed with prestigious companies including the National Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, the Royal Shakespeare Company and Shakespeare’s Globe, and has toured in the UK, USA, Middle East and Far East. Kammy has also made numerous TV and film appearances including Skyfall, Eastenders, Spooks and 55 Degrees North.

