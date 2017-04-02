Citywide performances of Classic Thriller Season this summer

The Theatre Royal Nottingham’s annual Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season will go on tour to other venues in the city, due to closure for building works over the summer.

In a show of city support, Nottingham Playhouse and the National Justice Museum (formerly the Galleries of Justice Museum) will be hosting performances in the summer.

Phase II of the Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall’s Royal Transformation Project will mean closure of both venues for most of July, August and September as building work takes place on the venue’s new entrance on South Sherwood Street. The Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season, a month-long repertory season which has returned to the Theatre Royal every summer since 1988, would have fallen within this closure period so two alternative venues were found to house the popular annual murder mystery season.

Nottingham Playhouse will host two plays; Dial M for Murder by Frederick Knott from July 11-15 and Dangerous Corner by J.B. Priestley from July 18-22. The National Justice Museum will host a new comedy drama, Marie Lloyd and the Music Hall Murder by Karen Henson, performed in the museum’s courtroom from July 25-29.

Jonathan Saville, director of sales marketing and development for the Theatre Royal & Royal Concert Hall, said: “Summer in Nottingham just wouldn’t be the same without the Theatre Royal’s Colin McIntyre Classic Thriller Season. We didn’t want our scheduled building work in summer 2017 to break our 29-year run so we are incredibly grateful to Nottingham Playhouse and the National Justice Museum for stepping in to support us.

“It will be lots of fun taking our murder mysteries ‘on tour’ for the first time ever and I hope our loyal ‘Thrillers’ audiences will enjoy seeing their favourite actors return to perform in different venues across the city. I think the courtroom drama at the National Justice Museum will be particularly unique and special, definitely one to catch if you can!”

Karen Henson, co-producer for Tabs Productions, said: “We feel genuinely privileged to be able to bring the same traditional recipe to other exciting venues in the centre of Nottingham this summer. Dial M for Murder and Dangerous Corner are perfect examples of the genre, whilst Marie Lloyd and the Music Hall Murder will have all the classic ingredients our loyal audience have come to expect in a unique and thrilling setting.”

For tickets, go to www.trch.co.uk or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk