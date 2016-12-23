Chuckle your way through this family show

Don’t miss out on a glittering star-packed experience at Theatre Royal Nottingham as THe Chuckle Brothers star in Jack and the Beanstalk until January 15.

The Chuckle Brothers, who will play Jack’s brothers Paul and Barry Trot, are known to generations of children for their popular prime-time children’s television show Chucklevision, of which more than 290 episodes were made.

The series proved so successful that in 2008 BAFTA presented Paul and Barry with an award for ‘services to British children’s television’. During the mid-90s, Paul and Barry also recorded three series of their own TV game show including a Christmas special, aptly titled To Me, To You after the brothers’ legendary catchphrase.

Most recently, Paul and Barry have toured the UK in their own shows including The Chuckles of Oz, The Ghostly Shadows, The Pirates of the River Rother 2 and A 2014 Space Oddity. Ever in demand, the boys are often seen on TV programmes, including in recent years as contestants on Celebrity Coach Trip and Pointless and are often seen in nightclubs across the country following the success of To Me, To You (Bruv), a charity single released with Tinchy Stryder!

Tony Maudsley is making his debut as a panto dame in Nottingham this Christmas, taking a break from the Benidorm hairdressing salon. Tony has been a series regular in the award-winning comedy series since 2011. With previous nominations of Best Actor and Best Newcomer by the Royal Television Society, Tony has also been seen in Sky Living’s The Spa and ITV’s Northern Lights. Earlier this year Tony starred in the musical Hairspray as Edna Turnblad.

In the title role of Jack Trot is The X Factor’s Chico, who became a household name as a finalist on the show’s second series. Not content with knocking Madonna off the top of the UK chart with his hit Chico Time he swapped singing for skating and captivated the nation with his spectacular routines and reached the final of ITV1’s Dancing on Ice. Since then he has appeared on numerous television shows and in several pantomimes, winning rave reviews for his performances.

Jack and the Beanstalk will also feature a sensational 3D journey which will see the audience accompany Jack deep into the Giant’s castle in cloudland!

Tickets are priced from £17- £34.50 and are available from www.trch.co.uk or the box office on 0115 989 5555.