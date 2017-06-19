Check out the Addams Family during visit to area

The UK and Ireland tour of the musical comedy The Addams Family comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal from June 27-July 1.

The production stars Cameron Blakely as Gomez Addams, Samanatha Womack as Morticia and Les Dennis as Uncle Fester.

Cameron’s previous theatre credits include the role of Thenardier in Les Misérables, a role he played for two years in London’s West End. Cameron was also part of the 25th anniversary at the O2, where he played Bamatabois. Other credits include Smee in Stiles and Drewe’s Peter Pan at the Adelphi Theatre and Fagin in Oliver! at The Watermill Theatre. He has also appeared in many productions at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet and The Taming of the Shrew.

Samantha Womack is famous from her many appearances on TV including BBC 1’s Eastenders, Sky 1’s Mount Pleasant, plus stage shows South Pacific and Guys and Dolls. Les Dennis’s many credits on TV and on stage include Coronation Street, Extras, Chicago and Hairspray.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

The Addams Family will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, musical supervision by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell and musical direction by Andrew Hilton. The book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

Tickets are £18-£42.50 plus discounts for members, under 16s, Go Card holders. Go to www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Matt Martin