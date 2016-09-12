Cat and mouse thriller at Nottingham Playhouse

Sleuth, the first offering in Nottingham Playhouse’s Sweet Vengeance season, is at the city centre venue until September 24.

The ultimate game of cat and mouse, Sleuth is a Tony award-winning thriller by Anthony Shaffer where nothing is quite as it seems.

Andrew Wyke is a rich and successful writer whose obsession with playing games is in danger of losing him everything. Luring his wife’s lover Milo to his country pile, Andrew persuades him to take part in a specially created challenge. Before long their power struggle descends into a sinister and deadly duel.

Call the box office on 0115 9419419 for ticket details.