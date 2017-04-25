Busy May in store for Mansfield MVC

May will be a busy month for members of an in-demand Nottinghamshire choir, who will be performing in three separate and diverse events.

Mansfield & District Male Voice Choir will appear in the Music Marquee, which is just one of the many attractions at the Nottinghamshire County Show this year. The choir will be singing on Saturday, May 13, and the Marquee, which will feature a number of other talented musicians, will entertain the crowds on both days of the weekend.

On Friday, May 19, the men’s choir will be hosting visitors from the Netherlands, Amersfoort men’s choir, at Queen Elizabeth’s Academy in Mansfield. The concert will be in aid of Nottinghamshire Women’s Aid, a local charity which provides support, advice, counselling and learning opportunities for women and young people.

The final part of the treble will be completed on Saturday, May 20 at the East Midlands Region National Association of Choirs annual meeting at the United Reformed Church, Sutton-in-Ashfield. This event will feature four other choirs from the area.

Tickets can be obtained by calling 01623 455373 or 01623 513344. Full details are on the Mansfield & District Male Voice Choir website, at www.mansfieldmvc.co.uk